Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $32.78, 1,947,007 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,140,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $941,055. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.