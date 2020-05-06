Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

