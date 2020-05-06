San Leon Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) announced a dividend on Monday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 25.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SLE stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 786,315 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.12. San Leon Energy has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.55). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92.

Separately, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of San Leon Energy from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

