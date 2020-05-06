Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 20,604 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 14,919,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

