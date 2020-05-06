Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 2,215 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $420,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,053. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,361. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

