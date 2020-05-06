Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 3,245 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.52.

MCHP stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. 2,187,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

