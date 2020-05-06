Sandy Spring Bank Buys 195 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. 2,377,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

