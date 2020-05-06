Sandy Spring Bank Buys 5,026 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $858,681,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,643. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

