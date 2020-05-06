Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 17,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 20,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.14 and its 200 day moving average is $273.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

