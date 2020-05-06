Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 89,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,725,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 417,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 320,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. 2,571,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,588. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

