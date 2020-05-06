Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 190,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

UTX stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,606,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

