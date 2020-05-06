Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,451,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.98. 2,711,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,547. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

