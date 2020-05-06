Sandy Spring Bank Has $11.56 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,618,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,631,000 after purchasing an additional 556,574 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,445,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.98. 3,925,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.81. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

