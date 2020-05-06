Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 201,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,934. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

