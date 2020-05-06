Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,262. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

