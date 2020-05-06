Sandy Spring Bank Has $5 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,315. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

