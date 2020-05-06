Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,459,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

