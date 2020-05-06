Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $293.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The company has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

