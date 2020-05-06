Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,199 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.32. 1,139,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

