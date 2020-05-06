Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,911,000 after buying an additional 354,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,160. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

