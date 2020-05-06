Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

BMY stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. 13,337,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,286,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

