Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,737. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

