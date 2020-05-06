Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,097 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,495 shares of company stock worth $75,092,004. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.49. 525,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

