Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,364 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,741. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

