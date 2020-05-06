Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,780 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,502,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.14. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.