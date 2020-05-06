Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,919 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.99. 759,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average is $185.28. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

