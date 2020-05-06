Sandy Spring Bank Sells 921 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.66. 35,948,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,500,547. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $207.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

