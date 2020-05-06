Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,868,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

