Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total value of $1,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,043 shares of company stock worth $63,743,628. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.25. 5,259,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,143. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

