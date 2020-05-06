Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €11.50 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.61 ($12.33).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.80 ($10.23). The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 12 month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.66.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.