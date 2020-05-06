Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,517. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $355.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.24.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $47,470 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

