SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 million. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

