Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by Clearshares LLC

Clearshares LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up 5.2% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

SCHK traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,307. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

