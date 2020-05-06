Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,768 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 5,411,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

