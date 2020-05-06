Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 240,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 514,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,962. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.