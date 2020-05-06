Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Decreased by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.