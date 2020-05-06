Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.22, approximately 1,967,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,659,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

