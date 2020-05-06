Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 100.91% and a net margin of 44.88%.

Semler Scientific stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 46,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,340. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $284.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

