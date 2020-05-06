SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 273,400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6,835.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. 1,966,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.