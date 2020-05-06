SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Albany International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,836,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,033,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 210,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,152. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

