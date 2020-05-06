SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

NYSE PSA traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.09. 720,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

