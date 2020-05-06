SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $18.48 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,480,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Trane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,191,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,018,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,313,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,230,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Trane stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

