SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,994 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 2,413,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

