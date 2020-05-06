SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,216,655 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of NIO worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NIO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,509,000 after buying an additional 1,303,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,290,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,406,000 after acquiring an additional 704,700 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $39,487,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 11,568.2% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 531,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 54,199,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,333,332. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

