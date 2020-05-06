Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.69. 373,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.76. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.