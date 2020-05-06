Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $598,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 57.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

GE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,807,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.