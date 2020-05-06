Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,051. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

