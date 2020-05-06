Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,060,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

