Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

