Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,847 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,538. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

